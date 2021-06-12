Rivington Pike ... one of the reasons to be proud of the places in and around Chorley

Rivington Pike offers one of the best viewpoints in North West England.

Many of us have taken the stroll through Rivington Terraced Gardens up to the top to be greeted with amazing views (on a clear day!).

On a sunny day, from the top you can see all the way to the Isle of Man and the Lake District.

If its not a clear day, at least you can tire out the children and the dogs before heading back home.

The numerous nature trails and walks within the area are a popular focal point for hikers and ramblers, attracting thousands of visitors every year.

This atmospheric photograph by reader Tony Nolan shows visitors at the Pike

People from Bolton can sometimes claim Rivington as theirs.

But even though the home of Bolton Wanderers, The University of Bolton Stadium, can be seen from the Pike, Rivington is very much in the borough of Chorley.

The tower at the top of Rivington was built in 1733 on the site of an ancient beacon.

Cotton grass on Rivington Moor Photo: Lancashire Wildlife Trust

In fact the beacon was lit in July 1588 to signal the sighting of the Spanish Armada

The Rivington Reservoirs are man made, having been built between 1852 and 1857.

The scheme was under the direction of Thomas Hawksley (1807-1893) who designed the chain of reservoirs nestling below the West Pennine Moors to supply Chorley and Liverpool.

Despite their highly practical purpose, the area - an artificial lake district - it has become a magnet for visitors, especially walkers.

The village of Rivington itself is of outstanding natural beauty and interest and is a designated conservation area.

There are eight listed buildings within the conservation area.

These vary from a simple hand-loom weavers terraced cottages to the simple Unitarian Chapel which was founded in 1703.

