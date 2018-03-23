PROJECT UPDATE: Chorley’s new Youth Zone

Climbing wall and 3G pitches at the ready in new Youth Zone

What’s new?

The new sports pitches at Chorley Youth Zone

The climbing wall, sports hall and underground 3G kick pitch at Chorley’s new Youth Zone are finished as the opening date for the centre nears.

When will it open?

It’s just 50 days until the long-awaited opening of the town’s new £4.8 million Youth Zone. Building work on the project began early in 2017 on the Chapel Street site and there will be an official opening ceremony on Saturday, May 5.

What will the project involve?

The Youth Zone will be open to young people aged eight-19, and up to 25 for those with a disability, 7 days per week. For just 50p per visit, young people will have access to a wide range of activities including sports, indoor climbing, dance, drama, arts and crafts, martial arts, music and cooking. Janine Blythe, chief executive of Inspire Youth Zone, said: “The building looks absolutely amazing, we cannot wait to share this inspirational space with the young people of Chorley! We look forward to welcoming the entire community to celebrate our official opening on Saturday, May 5, please join us for what promises to be a memorable day for the town.”

What will be on offer on opening day?

Young people and families are invited to join in the celebration at Inspire Youth Zone’s official opening day on Saturday, May 5 between 12.30pm and 3pm. Entry is completely free for the entire family. With a fantastic fiesta carnival theme, and the opportunity to tour the brand-new Youth Zone, the opening party is guaranteed to leave you feeling inspired. There will also be a Family Day on Saturday, April 21 1pm-5pm, an action-packed day of family fun for residents of Chorley.