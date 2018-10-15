Rainbow Ride 100 Challenge leaves Croston Velo cycling group riding high

There is no better way of channelling a passion for bikes than cycling for a well deserving cause.

With this in mind, more than 40 cyclists from Croston Velo took part in a series of Rainbow Ride 100 Challenges, raising more than £2,400 for Rainbow House which supports children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.

Members of Croston Velo on their Rainbow Ride 100 Challenges

A mix of men and women of all ages from the Croston, Eccleston, Parbold and Mawdesley areas gathered at Rainbow House where they signed up for one of three different 100 challenge rides – 100k, 100 miles or the 100-mile hilly route.

All three rides started at Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, with the 100k and 100 mile separating at Scarisbrick with the 100 milers heading west to Formby and the 100k south to Augton. The 100-mile hilly riders headed out over the moors at Blackburn.

Glen Higson, from Croston Velo and Croston Sports Club, says: “Members wanted to give something back to the community in which our members live and we felt it was important that a local charity should benefit from a Croston Velo fund-raising event.

“We chose Rainbow House as they are local, provide a wonderful service to children with neurological and physical disabilities and receive no statutory funding.

“They are a very deserving cause.”

Croston Velo is affiliated to Croston Sports Club and was founded in 2014 by a few friends who cycled together.

They now have more than 120 members including a women’s and junior section.

The club organises rides three times a week for all abilities, from novices through to elite riders.

There is also a strong social element to the club with refreshments available in the sports club after rides, an annual summer barbecue, a fancy dress Christmas ride and a Christmas party.

Many of their members also take part in race events, sportives (long distance cycle rides) and go to training camps in Mallorca on a regular basis.

Daniel Styler, Croston Velo chairman, adds: “Croston Velo is an inclusive club which seeks to promote the sport of cycling to all ages and all abilities.

“Our friendly and encouraging atmosphere has seen us grow year on year for the past four years as more and more people join us to see what it’s all about. At present we are up to 112 members for the 2018/19 season and still growing.

“We have three weekly rides on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Sunday mornings with different ability groups in each to ensure everyone is catered for.

“Many of our rides finish at Croston Sports Club or a local cafe for post ride refreshments and a bit of a social.

“We are proud to be getting a youth section started which remains a current goal for 2019 as well as having a growing number of members who are actively racing and taking part in time trials.

“The club holds an annual road race, has now completed a charity sportive and next year is adding a time trial to its calendar.”

Ben Blackman, CEO of Rainbow House, is a member of Croston Sports Club and was delighted to fuse the two worlds together.

He says: “I was incredibly proud to see this ride take place for Rainbow House and knowing many of the cyclists personally made it really special.

“The difference it makes to us in terms of funds and awareness raised are vital and we cannot thank Croston Velo and all of their riders who took part enough.

“Many of them challenged themselves to riding a far greater distance than usual and this is what Rainbow House is all about – challenging each individual to achieve and exceed their greatest potential with our help and support.

“Seeing how proud the cyclists were when they finished reminded me of our work and the pride children and parents feel about their achievements here every day.”