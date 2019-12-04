Santa and his yellow bike has been spotted spreading Christmas cheer in Buckshaw Village

Father Christmas poses for a selfie on his Buckshaw Village Tour
The big man and his reindeer was touring the area, starting at The Lodge, Buckshaw Retirement Village and ending at Unity Place Community Centre, where there was a big Christmas lights switch on ceremony around the festive tree.

There was also be a festive market with stalls from local residents and a Christmas Arcade, with lots of activities for the children.

Father Christmas on his yellow bike tour of Buckshaw Village

Soul Children and JSK Dance also gave crowds a fun performance on stage, getting everyone in the mood to party.

Organiser Stuart Longworth, 52, aka Rudolph, said: “This is in conjunction with Buckshaw Village Church, as we have a big Christmas lights switch on.

“We have done this for the past few years and it is very popular.

“This is such a big community event and I love giving back to everyone in Buckshaw Village.”

Father Christmas meets the Buckshaw Village children and parents

Father Christmas on his yellow bike tour of Buckshaw Village

