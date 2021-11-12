Black Friday 2021 deals in Lancashire: Currys, Smyths, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury's offering huge discounts - here are some of the best

This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, and after last year's Covid-restricted high street shopping, it's set to be bigger and better than ever.

It's the time of year when eager shoppers can snap up bargains left, right and centre in the run-up to Christmas.

Here are some of the best deals we could find in stores dotted throughout Lancashire ...

Bag a bargain on Black Friday

Currys PC World - stores in Preston, Chorley, Burnley, Lancaster, Blackpool, Blackburn and Bolton.

Samsung 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR Neo QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant - now £1699. (£600 off) - offer here.

LG 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa - now £1299. (£500 off) - offer here.

Microsoft 12.3" Surface Pro 7+ 128 GB laptop - now £799. (£170 off) - offer here.

Tassimo by Bosch Style Coffee Machine - now £29. (£50 off) - offer here.

Smyths - stores in Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn and Bolton.

Marvel Avengers Titan Hero 8 Pack - now £59.99. (£40 off) - offer here.

LEGO Technic 4x4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck Toy - now £199.99. (£75 off) - offer here.

AEW Authentic Scale Wrestling Ring and 16.5cm Unrivaled Collection Figure - Kenny Omega - now £74.99. (£25 off) - offer here.

George at ASDA - stores in Preston, Chorley, Accrington, Leyland, Burnley, Rossendale, Blackpool, Blackburn, Lancaster, Horwich, Colne, Bolton, Darwen, Fleetwood and Morecambe.

Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker 7.5L - now £179. (£50 off) - offer here.

Wahl Colour Trim Stubble & Beard Trimmer - now£17. (£13 off) - offer here.

Shark Floor Mop & Handheld Steam Cleaner - now £129. (£50 off) - offer here.

Tesco Mobile - stores in Chorley, Accrington, Leyland, Burnley, Rossendale, Blackpool, Blackburn and Bolton.

iPhone 12 Pro Max with unlimited data was £59.99, now £49.99 per month. Offer here.

iPhone XR 64GB with 12gb data, unlimited minutes and texts was £30.49, now £24.99 per month. Offer here.

Morrisons - stores in Preston, Chorley, Nelson, Leyland, Blackpool, Blackburn, Bolton, Thornton-Cleveleys and Morecambe.

Baileys 1 litre - now £9.99

4K action camera - now £30

Tower Airfryer - now £35

For those and other offers click here.

Sainsbury's Black Friday Clothing sale - click here for details and offers.

Argos Black Friday deals - click here for details and offers.