People line the streets to give Graham and Susan Makinson a hero-style clap as they retire from their Chorley shop after 40 years

The shop - called Makinsons - has been a focal point of the community for so many people.

Their daughter Zoe Hale said: “Mum and dad have been there for many people in the community and will be very much missed.

"They weren’t just shopkeepers, they were personal shoppers, delivery drivers, nurses, confidants, carers and lots, lots more.”

Graham and Susan Makinson have left their Devonshire Road corner shop in Chorley

She said the clap was “ brilliant”.

She said: “There were a lot of people there, it was surprising how many people came out."

"Mum and dad were quite surprised and there were some tears as well.”

Just over a year ago, folk rallied round the popular couple when the shop was robbed.

The Makinson family outside the Chorley shop on the retirement day

An online gofundme page was set up to raise £1,000 to cover the cost of the break in.

Hard-working Graham, 66, and Susan, 67, have been there since 1982.

A tearful Susan said: “It’s very difficult. I think it’s very mixed emotions. We’ve come to a stage in our life where we have to slow down a bit.

“But after so long in business doing what we do and the friendships we’ve made . . .

“We have so many customers who have been so lovely.

People say they appreciate us, but in turn we’ve been lucky to meet so many people who have been nice to us.

“It’s a new chapter to look forward to.”

She added: “We’ve got a very supportive family. We couldn’t have done it without them.

“We’ll miss the people, especially the one’s we’ve made friends with. But we live locally and will still see them.”

