St Catherine's Hospice says Don’t Judge A Book By Its Cover and volunteer at its Chorley book shop

Book worms are discovering new authors and genres at the St Catherine’s Hospice charity book shop in Chorley town centre.

Book worms are discovering new authors and genres at the St Catherine’s Hospice charity book shop in Chorley town centre.

Following a small refurbishment, the popular book store is now open on Saturday mornings and has even more novels, non-fiction, children’s books, cook books and more stocked on its shelves.

And with a new Don’t Judge A Book By Its Cover initiative - which offers customers a chance to take home a ‘surprise’ covered-up book to help them get out of a reading rut - it is proving to be the go-to place for book lovers to stock up on their winter reads all whilst supporting the amazing work of St Catherine’s Hospice.

The St Catherine’s Chorley book shop is located next to the bus station in Chapel Street, and is open Tuesday to Friday from 10am until 4pm, and on Saturdays from 10am until 1pm.

If you would like to volunteer at the shop and help the charity open its doors on Saturday afternoons and on Mondays, visit www.stcatherines.co.uk or call 01772 629171.