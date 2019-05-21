Students coming home to Lancashire for summer warned not to miss out on refund

Students returning home to the north west for the summer holidays have been urged to get their money's worth from their TV licence.

Students returning homefor the summer are being reminded by TV Licensing that they could be entitled to £50 in the form of a refund.

In 2017, TV Licensing changed the way refunds are calculated to make it easier for customers to apply. This means more students can benefit from a refund as they can now claim for any full months left on their licence.

In order to qualify, students with existing TV Licences need to be leaving their halls or rented accommodation and be moving to a licensed address.

And if they bought their licence last October and move out in May, they could claim a refund worth up to £50.16.

Applying is simple and can be done online or over the phone. Students just need to have their TV Licence details to hand and evidence to show that their licence is no longer needed, such as a copy of the end of their tenancy agreement.

Tim Downs, spokesperson for TV Licensing in the North, said: “Many students are unaware that they can claim a refund on their TV Licence when returning home for the summer and so could be missing out on an extra £50 in their pockets.

“Applying for a refund is quick and easy and we encourage all students who are eligible, or their parents in some cases, to take advantage of it.

“It is important that students needing a TV Licence purchase one at the earliest opportunity when starting university or college to take advantage of the flexible payment options available to them and avoid a fine of up to £1,000.”

A licence is needed for watching and recording programmes as they’re being shown on TV or live on an online TV service, as well as downloading or watching BBC programmes on iPlayer. This applies to any provider and any device, including a TV, desktop computer, laptop, mobile phone, tablet, games console, digital box or DVD/VHS recorder.

Eva Crossan Jory, NUS Vice President (Welfare), said: “A TV Licence is valid for a whole year, so if students purchase a licence in October they can apply for a refund when the academic year has finished and they are no longer living in student accommodation. Many could end up saving some much-needed cash as they go into the summer break.

“If students are uncertain about rebates or need to discuss finances they can approach the advice centre in their university, college or students’ union.”

To arrange a refund or change address, simply visit: www.tvlicensing.co.uk/studentinfo, or call TV Licensing on 0300 790 6113.