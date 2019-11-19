This Chorley church is accepting card payments as it hopes to buckle a decline in donations

A church has set its sights on going cashless as it attempts to put a stop to its donation decline.

Chorley United Reformed Church could be saying goodbye to the tradition offering plate as part of its attempts to modernise.

Chorley United Reformed Church now accepts credit and debit cards for its service offerings. Pictured is Rev Martin Whiffen and Jenny Deering (Image: submit)

The Hollinshead Street church has this month began accepting credit and debit cards for its service offerings.

Church minister Reverend Martin Whiffen said: “Many of our church members already support the church by making a regular standing order payment, but this will offer an easier way to make a gift than having to carry cash.”

The church also revealed the move comes following a year-on-year decline in money placed in the offering bags at Sunday services.

And the idea for accepting card came from one of the church’s young people, Jenny Deering.

Jenny, a Chorley actress who recently returned from a sell-out tour in China, playing Isabella in the Milky Way production of Wuthering Heights, said: “Like many young people, I don’t use cash, so when the offering plate comes round, I often have nothing to give.

"Now I will be able to tap my card and make an instant donation.

"It’s daft, but I can’t wait to give it a try.”

The church was founded in 1792 and is one the largest United Reformed Churches in the North West.