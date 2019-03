This week we are looking at 1970. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1970

Easter Monday on Avenham Park, Preston

Preston Marine Cadets. Back row (left to right) Howard Rutledge, Jim Bland, unknown, Alan Thomas. Front row (left to right) Jock McLeod, Tommy Parker, Steve Shaw, Jack Smith, Brian Beardsworth

The Preston Wanderers team that played Brookhouse Rangers in March 1970. They are, back (from left) John Moore, Fred Ashcroft, Joe Jackson, Fred Hackett, Frank Ashcroft, Frank Smith; Front (from left) Brian Bamber, Tony Hardman, Tony Rodgers, John Tippet, Mick Bentley, Harry Nicholls

Charles Irwin, third from right, as part of the support team for the London to Mexico World Cup Rally in 1970. Charles was from Tarleton, near Preston

