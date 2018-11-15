This is how Lancashire looked in 1984

1. #Thu Nov 15 13:52:02 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=These seven dancers are among a cast of 50 being put through their paces in rehearsal for the Preston Musical Comedy Society production of Oklahoma, which runs for a week at Preston's Charter Theatre''[IPTC]Headline=

These seven dancers are among a cast of 50 being put through their paces in rehearsal for the Preston Musical Comedy Society production of Oklahoma, which runs for a week at Preston's Charter Theatre

jpress