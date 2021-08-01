Airlines Tui UK and Aer Lingus resume international routes

TUI UK is restarting flights to Croatia from August 1.

TUI UK will operate nine flights per week to Green-Listed Croatia over the peak summer months - five from Manchester and four from London Gatwick.

These are Dubrovnik from August 1 – a weekly flight from Manchester and London Gatwick, Split from August 2 – a weekly flight from London Gatwick and two weekly flights from Manchester, and Pula from 3rd August – two weekly flights from London Gatwick and two weekly flights from Manchester.

They come a week after the company resumed its long-haul flying to Jamaica with six flights now operating weekly to Montego Bay, two weekly flights from Manchester, three weekly flights from London Gatwick and a weekly flight from Birmingham.

Aer Lingus is restarting flightsfrom Bristol to Dublin from August 1.

Meanwhile Aer Lingus will resume flights to and from Bristol to Dublin from Sunday August 1.

Previously operated by Aer Lingus Regional, the route from the West Country will operate five days a week, on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, with fares starting from £39.99 each way, including all taxes and charges.

Ireland reopened its doors for travel earlier this month and is the first country in Europe where fully vaccinated British citizens can visit without the need for any COVID-19 tests into or out of the country. There will also be no requirement to self-isolate if fully vaccinated.

Aer Lingus is currently operating flights from Dublin to Boston, Chicago and New York (JFK) with Washington recommencing from August 13. Flying to North America with Aer Lingus, customers can pre-clear US Immigration and Customs in Dublin before stepping on board their transatlantic flight. This means they can arrive as domestic passengers on arrival Stateside, skipping lengthy queues for a swift and smooth welcome to the US.