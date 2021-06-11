There couldn’t be a better time to explore Lancashire with our dogs

These are Lancashire’s most dog-friendly attractions according to TripAdvisor

With 2021 set to be the year of the staycation, there couldn’t be a better time to explore Lancashire with our dogs.

By Iain Lynn
Friday, 11th June 2021, 4:55 am

It can be difficult to find places to visit that allow dogs, let alone welcome them as much as their human companions!

Fortunately, dog-friendly holiday provider Canine Cottages has crunched the TripAdvisor data to find the most dog-friendly places to go in Lancashire

TripAdvisor users have come to the rescue and suggested that the most dog-friendly places to visit in Lancashire are:

1. Turton and Entwistle Reservoir, Blackburn

Turton and Entwistle Reservoir, Blackburn It's a popular place for walkers with the beautiful still waters surrounded by attractive conifer trees. After your walk you can treat yourself to refreshments at the excellent Strawberry Duck pub located to the east of the reservoir, near the train station.

Buy photo

2. Solaris Centre, Blackpool

Solaris Centre, Blackpool The Solaris Centre is a multi-purpose venue providing free art exhibition space to local artists and hold events throughout the year such as the Manchester to Blackpool bike ride.

Buy photo

3. St Anne's Beach, St Anne's

St Annes Beach, St Annes At St Annes seafront and beach there are miles of open public land to explore. It’s an enormous natural beach. Walk the beautifully tended promenade gardens, complete with waterfalls and ducks. Enjoy traditional seaside attractions with fun for all the family.

Buy photo

4. Worden Park, Leyland

Worden Park, Leyland Worden Park is a hidden gem, situated on the edge of Leyland it could be described as a Country Park in the town. Worden, with its mature woodlands, open meadows, historic natural landscapes, varied wildlife and peaceful setting offers a haven of natural beauty where you can walk, picnic and relax in undisturbed surroundings.

Buy photo
LancashireTripAdvisorCanine Cottages
Next Page
Page 1 of 3