Conor Coad, partner Chloe Evans and their two children looked to have been grounded after tour firm Jet2 Holidays almost doubled the price of their trip to Turkey out of the blue.

But when the Post intervened the company had a rethink, moved the family to a five-star hotel and agreed to waive any extra charges.

"It's fantastic news and we're just so thankful to the LEP for their support," said electrician Conor at home in Leyland.

Conor, Chloe and children George and Isobel celebrate after being told their holiday will go ahead.

"Until the paper got involved Jet2 were adamant we would have to pay the extra or cancel the holiday. Now they have agreed we don't have to pay any more. It's brilliant."

Conor said he paid just over £1,000 to stay at the Julian Club Hotel near Marmaris when he booked the holiday on August 30. But almost three weeks later he noticed the hotel had disappeared from the Jet2 website and phoned up to ask why.

"They told me it wasn't going to be open and so they would have to find us another hotel. They came back with the Ideal Prime Beach Hotel in the same area, but it didn't have any entertainment in an evening.

"The entertainment was why we'd booked the original hotel in the first place. But then, on top of that, they hit us with a double whammy and said we would have to pay another £920 to stay there.

"It was either pay up or not go. I told them I wasn't prepared to pay that and it became stalemate. They wouldn't budge.

"It would have been so disappointing for us and the kids not to go on holiday after we'd been looking forward to it so much.

"I told one of the managers I was contacting the newspaper and they said it didn't make any difference. But then a few hours later they came back to me and said they had reviewed it and would be giving us another hotel for the same price.

"This one has entertainment and is the one I asked them to move us to in the first place. I can't tell you how grateful we are to the LEP."

Conor, Chloe and children George, who is three in November, and one-year-old Isobel will now be flying off to Turkey in a couple of weeks, staying at the five-star Green Nature Resort and Spa.