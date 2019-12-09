UPDATED: Here is where low income families, homeless, lonely and elderly people can get free Christmas dinner in Lancashire

Lancashire is full of the Christmas spirit as businesses and community organisations are opening their doors to those in need over the festive period.



Here are just a few options available to support people later this month:

The Indian Place, Chapel Street, Chorley, will be serving free meals for the homeless and those in need, in and around Chorley. The restaurant will be open from 4pm to 8pm on ob Christmas Day.

Longridge Dementia Friendly Community will be offering free food, company and music on Christmas Day at Longridge Civic Hall from noon until 3pm. Transport is available. To book a place, donate or volunteer, call Ema on 07921464515.

Laura Mitchell has set up an initiative - Christmas Community Lunch - inviting lonely senior citizens to attend a festive dinner on Christmas Day at St Michaels and All Angels Church Hall in Ashton. To refer someone or book, call 01772 666128, giving the name of person or people to attend the event, a contact number and address.



Roast, in Orchard Street, Preston, will once again be giving away free meals to homeless people and emergency service workers on December 25 from 11am until 3pm.

Karen Sutton, Lewis Buller and Karen Peddie, who have launched Find a Friend Christmas Dinner, are aiming to feed more than 60 diners at the Blue Anchor pub in Bretherton on Christmas Day.

Barell and Bean Cafe, in Leyland Road, Penwortham, will be open from 11.30am, on Christmas Day, to feed homeless people.

The Wade Hall Community Association will be opening its community centre in Royal Avenue on Christmas Day at 4pm for people who need somewhere to go, eat, chat and play games.

Jennings Gym, at Coppull Mill, is working with Maverick Star Trust to provide free boxing sessions and a hot meal for children whose families are struggling to afford hot meals over the festive holidays. The sessions will run from Monday, December 23 to Monday, December 30, from 11am until 1pm. This excludes Christmas Day and Boxing Day. To register visit www.facebook.com/jenningsgym/ or call 07903966638.

Pauline’s Angels are providing fresh ingredients: chicken breasts, sausages, fresh vegetables etc to families struggling to afford a Christmas meal.

It is also working along side Home Start Central Lancashire, with support from Chorley Council, Chorley Lions Club and St George’s Mothers Union. Call Carrie on 07903882522 to refer a family.

Martin James, who owns Fry Inn Fish and Chips, and Dixie Dawson owns Vintage Barbers, both in Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall, are both offering free food and haircuts to the homeless on Monday, December 23, from 5pm to 9pm at their respective businesses.

The Moss Side Community Forum will provide free Christmas dinner to the over 65s on Saturday, December 14, at Moss Side Community Centre in Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, from noon to 4pm.

If you know of anywhere that is offering free services to people in need over Christmas, email natalie.walker@jpimedia.co.uk