Your photos from  Children in Need

Youngsters have been going dotty with Pudsey Bear over this year’s Children in Need appeal.
Tots at Stonehouse Childcare, in Leyland, took part in a week of activities, including a teddy bears’ picnic, obstacle courses, a duck race, Pudsey biscuit decorating and face painting. Pupils at Brindle St James’ CE Primary School did their own Rickshaw Challenge, cycling as many miles as they can on exercise bikes to raise extra cash.
Meanwhile, children across Lancashire have been dressing up at school to help raise money for the national charity appeal.
Thank you to Post readers for sharing your photos.
