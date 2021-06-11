Start Prime Day with a Smile: Amazon to double donations through AmazonSmile

AmazonSmile, an initiative launched in the UK in 2017, which allows Amazon customers to support their favourite charity at no extra cost to the customer or charity, is increasing donations this Prime Day. There are two ways for Prime members to generate donations:

All Prime members shopping with AmazonSmile can enjoy double the usual donations to their chosen charity throughout Prime Day (a donation rate of 1% instead of the usual 0.5%)

As an added bonus, for Prime members who activate AmazonSmile in the free Amazon shopping app from 2nd June until 22nd June, Amazon will donate 5% of their first qualifying Prime Day purchase to their chosen charity – 10x the regular donation rate

This Prime Day (21st-22nd June), Amazon Prime Members will not only be able to shop epic deals from all categories, but they’ll also have the option to do some good as they spend, simply by shopping via AmazonSmile. Whether new to AmazonSmile, or an existing user, all Prime members can benefit from increased donations as they shop this Prime Day.

Two ways to generate donations

All Prime members shopping with AmazonSmile: AmazonSmile will double its donation rate throughout the entire 48 hour Prime Day event on all eligible purchases made by Prime Members shopping through AmazonSmile in their Amazon app on the web. Prime members will generate a donation of 1% of the net purchase price to their chosen charity, each time they shop a deal with AmazonSmile.

Prime members newly activating AmazonSmile in their app: There’s even more to gain for UK charities this year: AmazonSmile will also donate 5% of the net purchase price – 10X the regular rate – on the first qualifying AmazonSmile purchase on Prime Day, for every Prime member who activates AmazonSmile in their Amazon App from 2nd June through the end of Prime Day 2021 on 22nd June.

You Shop, We Donate: Understanding AmazonSmile

AmazonSmile is Amazon’s charity initiative that allows customers to support their favourite charity, be it local or national, big or small, at no extra cost to the customer or charity. Year round outside of the Prime Day promotion, each time customers shop for eligible products using AmazonSmile at smile.amazon.co.uk or in the Amazon Shopping App, Amazon will donate 0.5% of the net purchase price to the customer’s chosen charity at no additional cost to customers or charities. Activating AmazonSmile in the Amazon Shopping App is a convenient way to generate donations at no extra cost and to ensure that a customer’s favourite charity won’t miss a penny in AmazonSmile contributions, even after Prime Day 2021. By enabling AmazonSmile in the Amazon Shopping App, customers generate donations automatically every time they make an eligible purchase. Customers using AmazonSmile will have exactly the same shopping experience as Amazon.co.uk with millions of products eligible for donations and the same great Prime Day deals.

How AmazonSmile makes a difference

Since AmazonSmile launched in the UK, over £9.1M has been donated to charity, impacting organisations across the country.

"The news that AmazonSmile will be increasing donations for this year's Prime Day is really exciting. As a charity we have hugely benefited from funds raised via AmazonSmile,” says Ellie Clarke, Corporate Partnerships Manager, RSPCA. “To date over £270,000 has been raised, helping us to care for animals in need. To put that into some perspective, £20,000 could provide over a year’s worth of food for one of our animal centres, that’s a lot of full tummies!"

How to generate donations with AmazonSmile

Download the Amazon shopping app for iOS or Android, or head to smile.amazon.co.uk and sign up for AmazonSmile

Prime members new to AmazonSmile must activate it in their Amazon Shopping App’s menu under “Settings” by 23:59 BST Tuesday 22 June in order to benefit from the 5% donation rate on their first qualifying Prime Day purchase

To qualify to generate donations, customer product purchases must be eligible for AmazonSmile donations. Products will be clearly labelled “eligible for smile.amazon.co.uk donation”

The increased rate of Amazon contributions for Prime Day will be generated on purchases made between 00:01 BST Monday 21st June 2021 and 23:59 BST on Tuesday 22nd June 2021. The purchase price for each item is the sale price (excluding VAT, returns and shipping fees).

Any customer can generate a 0.5% donation by shopping with AmazonSmile year round. The special offers for Prime Day are for Prime Members only. Full terms and conditions can be found at smile.amazon.co.uk/about