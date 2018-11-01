A devilish night to celebrate the Lions Club of Leyland and Cuerden Valley

The Mayor of South Ribble showed his devilish side at a charter celebration lunch.

Coun John Rainsbury was keen to keep up with the Halloween theme and wore a spooky devil’s mask at The Lions Club of Leyland and Cuerden Valley’s 43rd Charter Anniversary Celebration Lunch.

The Halloween-themed Lions Club of Leyland & Cuerden Valley 43rd Charter Anniversary Celebration

More than 70 Lions members attended the event, hosted by Lion President David Farmer and his wife Julie. Other special guests included The Mayoress, Shirley Rainsbury, Lions District Governor Lion John Crompton and his wife Sandra Crompton.

The guest speaker was Canon Robert Brunswick, who kept everyone enthralled with a speech full of historic facts and figures.

The Halloween theme continued with staff dressed as witches and wizards whilst serving a three-course meal.

This year's Lion President David Farmer ( left) receiving the District Governor's personal bannerette from DG John Crompton.

During the event, held at The Hallmark Hotel, in Leyland, some members and associated guests were honoured for their loyalty.

District Governor John Crompton awarded President David Farmer and The Mayor their own personal Lion’s bannerette for their contributions to the cause.

Lion David Thomas was honoured with a letter of appreciation for 25 years member-ship of Lions Clubs Inter-national.

Members of Upholland U3A Ukelele Band also received an appreciation certificate for their part in entertaining pensioners at the annual Lions Tea Party in Leyland for the past four years.

Lion David Thomas (right) receiving a letter of appreciation for 25 years membership of Lions Clubs International.

Lion David Thomas, who was delighted to receive his letter of appreciation, says: “A most enjoyable time was had by everyone who attended.

“We had a lucrative afternoon, with more than 40 raffle prizes available and the guests were most generous.

“One of the highlights was The Mayor responding to the toast, but only after he had removed his scary Halloween mask, which he was quite fond of. He certainly got into the spirit of things.

“The celebration finished with this year’s Lion President David Farmer reminding everyone that this club of local people, working in the local community, had served the area for 43 years, with the motto ‘helping those in need’.”