A new Race for Life Muddy Kids event for children in Preston

Children are being encouraged to get messy as Cancer Research UK launches its first Muddy Kids Race for Life fund-raiser.

Preston has been chosen to host Race for Life Pretty Muddy Kids for the first time at Moor Park on Saturday June 16, alongside the traditional Women’s only Pretty Muddy, 5k and 10k events which will take place across the weekend.

Last year's Pretty Muddy event in Preston

Pretty Muddy Kids is a new exciting obstacle course designed just for children.

From scramble nets and space hoppers to mud chutes and muddy pools, children will face a range of fun and muddy obstacles to crawl under, clamber over and charge through.

This January, women are being offered 30 per cent off entry fees for Race for Life 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Pretty Muddy Kids, Half Marathon and Hike events.

A previous Pretty Muddy event in Preston

The Race for Life family of events also includes the traditional 5k Pretty Muddy course at the same venue on Saturday 16 June and the 5k and 10k race for life events on Sunday June 17.

By taking part in Pretty Muddy Kids, children in Preston can have fun with friends and help raise valuable funds to beat cancer sooner at the same time.

Sarah Hunter, Cancer Research UK’s Preston Event Manager, said: “We can’t wait to bring Race for Life Pretty Muddy Kids to Preston for the very first time. The obstacle course promises plenty of fun and we hope children will rally their friends, family and schoolmates to sign up and make a splash for Cancer Research UK.

“Race for Life events are not competitive and children can complete the Pretty Muddy Kids course at their own pace - climbing, jumping, walking and laughing their way around. Whether they plan to wade their way through the mud or make a big splash, every muddy step they take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”

Pretty Muddy event in Preston

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Half Marathon and Hiking events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding vital research.

Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, the charity was able to spend over £28m last year in the North West on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research - helping more men, women and children survive.

Sarah continued: “Pretty Muddy Kids has all the fun and camaraderie of our much loved Pretty Muddy events - but with an extra dose of muddy fun for the little ones. It promises to be a fantastic event for all the family so we urge people across Preston to sign up right now.”

The entry fee for Pretty Muddy Kids is £10. The event is open to boys and girls aged from 5 to 12 years old and there is a minimum height requirement of 1.2m. All children must be accompanied by a supervising adult, who have free entry to the event.

To enter Race for Life Pretty Muddy Kids today go to http://raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.