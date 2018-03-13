A nice honeymoon surprise for a Charnock Richard mum on her golden wedding anniversary

A devoted husband decided to celebrate his golden anniversary by taking his wife back on their honeymoon.

John and Valerie Thompson on their wedding day in 1968 at St Andrews Church, Leyland.

John Thompson, of Charnock Richard, surprised his 69-year-old wife by treating her to an afternoon tea at The Midland Hotel, in Morecambe, where they enjoyed their honeymoon 50 years ago. They will also see The Hollies in Southport.

The pair met when they both worked at Leyland and Birmingham Rubber Company in 1963 after being set up by a friend.

They dated for five years before getting married at St Andrew's Church, Leyland in 1968. They set up a home in Leyland, before moving to Chorley and later Charnock Richard. They have three children.

John, 70, later worked at Leyland Motors and Valerie took a job as a weaver at Initial Services in Chorley before moving into social care doing home help.

Their daughter, Denise Thompson, said: “I am so excited that my parents have reached this milestone. They are wonderful parents and deserve a great day.

"Dad has always been good at DIY and fixing stuff and was always making contraptions or gadgets that made things easier around the house. Mum has always loved sewing and baking and makes an awesome malt loaf that we fight over. She is a keen walker with their dog Molly, who keeps mum active.

“They both love gardening and have an interest in birds and wildlife, becoming friends of Martin Mere. They love going to the theatre and have seen Status Quo nearly every year while they were touring. They are both family orientated and enjoy having us all over.

“They both love Anglesey and have had several holidays there, in fact they are going there during the summer this year.”