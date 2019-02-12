A vision of the future for the site of Leyland hotel

This is how a Leyland landmark will look in the future.

The Wellington Hotel is to be transformed into a 62-apartment retirement complex.

Leading UK retirement developer McCarthy and Stone has been given the go ahead for the scheme by South Ribble Borough Council

The authority’s planning committee voted unanimously to approve the application.

The scheme will deliver 62 Retirement Living PLUS (Extra Care) apartments, comprising 30 one-bedroom and 32 two-bedroom units.

The new development will provide flexible care and support for homeowners available on-site 24 hours a day.

The facilities also include a restaurant, laundry room, 36 car parking spaces, and enhanced landscaping and planting.

Following the planning decision, Adam Mooij, deputy regional managing director, North West, for McCarthy and Stone, said: “We are delighted that our plans to deliver much-needed extra care retirement accommodation in Leyland have been approved by local councillors.

“We know there is a real need for this kind of specialist housing supported by the fact that several residents have already expressed an interest in purchasing an apartment. “We would like to thank local stakeholders and the community for their input and feedback throughout the planning process and look forward to being part of the community.”

McCarthy and Stone are developing a similar complex on the site of the former Pines Hotel on the A6 Preston Road at Clayton-le-Woods.

It will comprise of 23 one bed and 17 two bed apartments exclusively available for the over 60s.

Construction has started and reservations will be taken late this summer.

To find out more about the Leyland development or to register your interest in one of the apartments, visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk or telephone 0800 919 132.