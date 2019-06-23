A6 near Chorley closed after crash

Part of the A6 near Chorley was closed tonight after a serious accident.

The Blackrod Bypass between Dark Lane (The Cherry Tree restaurant) and Station Rd was closed after a collision this afternoon.

Greater Manchester Police tweeted: "Please avoid the area and find an alternative route."

The North West Air Ambulance was seen in the area.

The closure was leading to slow traffic in the Adlington and Horwich areas.

It is believed the crash happened near the junction of Dark Lane and Grimeford Lane, known locally as an accident blackspot.