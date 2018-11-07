Addictive TV bring their audiovisual sampling extravaganza ‘Orchestra of Samples’ to Preston’s The Continental

Taking their latest audiovisual sampling extravaganza on the road, music producers Addictive TV bring their global ‘Orchestra of Samples’ project to Preston’s Continental tomorrow.

Take over 200 musicians from 30 countries and imagine that they never met but are sampled, combined and reimagined to create new music of extraordinary fusions crossing multiple styles and cultures.

Six years in the making, the duo of Graham Daniels and Mark Vidler filmed improvised recording sessions with musicians around the world, then ingeniously sampled and spliced them together to create the whole project. The result is a digital supergroup of international artists who never met but play together on-screen.

Graham said: “It’s a project that takes sampling in a new direction, it brings together musicians from all over the world!

"We’ve spent the last eight years recording and filming over 200 musicians just improvising everywhere we performed, in something like 30 countries, all building a massive archive which we’ve then sampled to create entirely new music.

"And music where you see the samples on screen because we filmed them."

“The idea came partly because we travel so much, but also about wanting to create something more than just a show or an album, a really global project bringing people together regardless of musical or cultural background or where they’re from – something that illustrated how we’re all connected by music.

“It’s been a real mixture of recommendations from friends of friends but also via the festivals booking us, introducing us to musician friends of theirs. Some of the recording sessions were outdoors in parks, on rooftops, even on the streets and some in recording studios and many many in hotel rooms!

“Nothing is plain sailing, but it’s been completely eye-opening working with so many talented musicians! The whole creation of Orchestra of Samples has been one hell of a journey, learning so much about instruments from around the world, it’s been a kind of long-term hands-on course in ethnomusicology field-research.”

- Tickets: See Tickets & Skiddle or in person from The Continental (01772 499 425) & Action Records (01772 884 772)