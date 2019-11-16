Advice to residents in high-rise buildings after huge Bolton blaze

Following the fire at The Cube in Bolton, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service wants to provide reassurance and advice to residents living in high rise buildings in the region.

A spokesman said: "Any fire in a high rise building can cause concern for residents in other blocks, and in particular residents in buildings where cladding has been identified as posing a risk of external fire spread.

"We are reminding all residents to find out the evacuation strategy for their building. This should be clearly displayed in the building but if it isn’t you should contact your landlord or managing agent."

READ MORE: https://www.lep.co.uk/news/latest/more-than-40-fire-crews-tackle-intense-blaze-at-bolton-student-flats-1-10107198

If you have a fire in your home:

Get everyone in your flat out of the building using the emergency exit routes and stairs provided (don’t use the lift)

Close all doors behind you

Get out, stay out, call 999

If you live in a building and the fire safety arrangements are simultaneous evacuation, then on hearing the alarm you should leave the building. If you do not know what the alarm sounds like you should contact your landlord or the managing agent for the building.

Since 2017, GMFRS has urged residents in flats to ‘Stay Safe’ and leave the building if you feel unsafe or your flat is affected by heat or smoke.

The best way to stay safe is to prevent a fire occurring and you should follow our general advice:

Take care when cooking, never leave unattended and ensure your cooker is turned off after use

Test your smoke alarm once a week by pressing the test button until the alarm sounds

Don’t keep things in your home or communal areas that burn easily. This includes bottled gas, paraffin heaters or liquid fuel

Close all doors at night to prevent fire from spreading

If you smoke always make sure you extinguish your cigarettes safely

To help keep your building safe

Keep all landings, corridors and doorways clear of obstructions, including rubbish

Never wedge communal doors open

Never block emergency access to your building

Park considerately so emergency vehicles can get as close as possible

Get to know your neighbours. They may be young, elderly or vulnerable, and need help during an emergency

If you have a balcony:

Do not use BBQs under any circumstances

Never store flammable materials like gas on your balcony

Reduce clutter and try and keep items on the balcony to a minimum

If you smoke make sure you stub cigarettes out and NEVER flick them off your balcony