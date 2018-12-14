Angels spotted in Chorley

Angels have been resting in Chorley, spreading a little festive cheer.

Members of Chorley (Hollinshead Street) United Reformed Church have been knitting angles and leaving them at various locations.

Knitted angel

The idea came from church member Yvonne Ogden.

She said: “I saw a pattern for a knitted angel and thought that some of our folk would love to have a go at making one, but what could we do with the finished angels?”

The Church’s Cafe Church team decided to create a theme of angels and members have been hiding the angels round the town for people to find.

Chorley URC minister, Rev Martin Whiffen, said: “We are hoping that the angels will bring a smile to people’s faces and remind them of what Christmas is all about. The first angel has been found but there are loads more out there.

“If you find an angel, the church is inviting you to bring it along to their Christingle Service at 4.30pm on Christmas Eve and tell them where you found it. Look out for the angels anywhere around the town. If you find one, it’s yours."