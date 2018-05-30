Appeal after bike and jeep in collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a motorbike in Heath Charnock, Chorley.

A Jeep Cherokee was travelling on Long Lane when it slowed to overtake several parked vehicles around 2.10pm on Sunday (May 27).

A Kawasaki motorbike, approaching from behind, attempted to overtake the Cherokee with both vehicles being involved in a collision.

The rider of the Kawasaki, a 20-year-old man from Leyland, suffered a dislocated hip and head injury, with his pillion rider, a 20-year-old woman from Leyland, suffering a broken leg.

Both riders were taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Jeep, a 62-year-old man from Anderton, was not injured.

Police are appealing for information following the incident.

Sgt Chris Evans, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and motorbike in Heath Charnock.

“If you saw what happened and have yet to speak to police, please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0948 of May 27.