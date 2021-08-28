Armed police arrest 13-year-old after gun fired in Trafford Centre
Armed police arrested a 13-year-old boy after a gun was fired during a fight involving two groups of young people inside the Trafford Centre last night.
Police say they detained eight 12 and 13-year-olds after the incident which happened around 6pm.
A firearm was recovered, but was found to be a gas-powered BB gun.
Officers say it had been discharged and hit a member of the public who suffered only minor injuries.
A police spokesman said: "We were called to the Trafford Centre just before 6pm to multiple reports of an altercation between two groups of young people, and a potential sighting of a firearm.
"Armed officers attended, and the group dispersed and ran in different directions, before eight 12 and 13 year olds were detained, and the suspected firearm was found to be a gas powered BB gun.
"Officers ascertained that it had been fired at a member of the public, causing minor injuries that don't require medical attention.
"A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear, and assault. He remains in custody and is assisting officers with their on-going enquiries.
"There is no risk to the wider public, and we’re asking anyone with any information or mobile phone footage, to please contact police via LiveChat on our (Greater Manchester Police) website quoting log 2324 270821, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."