Armed police arrest 13-year-old after gun fired in Trafford Centre

The Trafford Centre was busy with shoppers when armed police swooped.

Police say they detained eight 12 and 13-year-olds after the incident which happened around 6pm.

A firearm was recovered, but was found to be a gas-powered BB gun.

Officers say it had been discharged and hit a member of the public who suffered only minor injuries.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to the Trafford Centre just before 6pm to multiple reports of an altercation between two groups of young people, and a potential sighting of a firearm.

"Armed officers attended, and the group dispersed and ran in different directions, before eight 12 and 13 year olds were detained, and the suspected firearm was found to be a gas powered BB gun.

"Officers ascertained that it had been fired at a member of the public, causing minor injuries that don't require medical attention.

"A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear, and assault. He remains in custody and is assisting officers with their on-going enquiries.