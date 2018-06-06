Axe-flinging evening at Rivington Terraced Gardens was a sell-out success

Axe-throwing proved popular at a sell-out event at a hillside garden just outside Chorley.

The evening, which raised £3,500 at Rivington Terraced Gardens, was the latest in a series of events to raise the profile of the historic gardens, created in the 1920s.

A live blues band and food was also available on the night on Thursday, May 31. Visitors even took part in Hammerschlagen, a competitive game of German origin which involves driving a nail into a log.

Project manager of Groundwork Heritage Andrew Suter said: “We really appreciate the support we’ve received from local organisations who donated raffle prizes and Café at Spring Cottage, which kindly hosted the night’s event for free.

“We’d especially like to thank all of our volunteers. They’ve not only helped to organise tonight’s event but continue to play a vital role in safeguarding the heritage of these fantastic gardens for generations to come.”

The terraced gardens were originally owned by soap magnate Lord Leverhulme, but fell into disrepair following his death. Rivington Heritage Trust has secured funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund as part of a restoration package supported by United Utilities.