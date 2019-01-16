Babies and mums keep fit with Sweaty Mama in Chorley, Buckshaw Village and Preston



Sweaty Mama is a group which offers a way to exercise with your child, utilising their weight to intensify the exercise. Mums get to meet other women who have recently given birth and make new friends.

There are sessions across Chorley and Preston: Whittle Village Hall; Cheeky Monkeys in Chorley; Lancaster Way Community Centre, Chorley; Trinity School, Chorley; Active Nation, Chorley; Unit 25 Roundhouse Court, Chorley; West View Leisure Centre; Sir Tom Finney High School; Fulwood Leisure Centre.

