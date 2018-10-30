Back in Time music night in Chorley raises funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

A retro night has raised more than £1,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Denis Ashcroft, of Chorley, organised a Back in Time in Music social night at St Mary’s Parish Centre, featuring Lancaster singer Sean Leonard and Leyland’s Lindsay Marie.

In total, guests raised £1,156.

Read more: Cabaret night in Chorley thousands funds for Rosemere in Preston



He said: “Although I receive tremendous support from family and friends, I am especially grateful to the clients at Hair by Margaret in Chorley who donated prizes for the tombola, bought tickets for the raffle and donated to the salon’s Coins for Rosemere jar.

“In the past, two clients even donated some valuable gold rings which were auctioned with the help of the Rosemere office to add to the funds. The salon is run by 88-year-old Margaret Sherlock who was recently crowned BBC Radio Lancashire’s Community Hero 2018. Read more: Chorley hairdresser given Community Hero award



“We have had some great nights and made a lot of friends as well as raising much needed funds.”

Denis’ next event is planned for next April.