Becky Mills to perform in Leyland for Friends of Folk's 2019 music season

Singer Becky Mills will kick off the 2019 music season by Leyland-based Friends of Folk.

She will premier her new album, Tall Tales and Home Truths at Fox Lane Sports and Social Club, Leyland, on Thursday February 7, at 7.30pm.

Yorkshire-born Becky spent the early 2000s recording solo albums locally, whilst gigging far and wide and supporting the likes of Pentangle, Fairport Convention and Barbara Dickson.

She then joined a unique all-girl modern folk ensemble Waking the Witch which acquired a loyal fanbase who followed them to major festivals such as Trowbridge, Cambridge and Glastonbury.

Further close collaboration with Ashley Hutchings (Fairport, Steeleye Span, The Albion Band) followed, with a UK-wide tour of Ashley’s Shakespeare to Sonnets show plus the premiere of Fairport Beginnings concept at the Cropredy Festival in 2017.

Becky then played an important role in Ashley’s 2018 double-CD release Paradise and Thorns, contributing a specially commissioned song The Swift.

Friends of Folk organiser, Jim Minall said: “It is excellent to welcome Becky to launch the new season of folk gigs in the welcoming venue of Fox Lane Club. She has been a firm favourite of Friends of Folk for many years performing alongside Ashley Hutchings and Ken Nicol, but I am really pleased that we can at last see her performing a solo concert and launching her new album in Leyland.”

More details can be found at www.friendsoffolk.org.uk and tickets can be purchased at www.fofshop.org.uk.

Tickets are also available by sending a cheque for £12.50 payable to Friends of Folk to Jim Minall at 56 Victoria Park Avenue, Leyland, PR25 1UG. They are also available from Fox Lane Sports and Social Club in Leyland.