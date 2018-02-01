Bette's sherry tip for a long and happy life

Bette Reid (nee Oxendale) has led a very interesting life in the last 100 years and her secret a glass (or two) of sherry every afternoon

Bette was born on January 26 1918 in Philadelphia USA to Bill and Molly Oxendale.

Her family returned to the UK shortly after settling in the village of Muthill, Perthshire, Scotland.

She grew up in the village before gaining a bursary to Morrison’s Academy, in Crieff. She left school at 15 years old to train as a nanny

After qualifying she took on a job caring for top zoologist Iain Douglas-Hamilton and his brother Diarmaid. She also worked in the War-Time Nursery in Dundee.

She went on to marry post office engineer David Reid on Valentines Day in 1947. The couple had one daughter, Elizabeth, born in 1949.

Her husband’s work took her all over the UK but Bette says ‘Scotland has always been my ‘home’.’

Her hobbies reading, cooking and baking, sewing, and caravan holidays to her beloved Scotland and spending time with her two grandchildren, Anna and Amy,

Bette lost her sight due to macular degeneration and has been living at Highcliffe Residential home in Chorley for three and a half years.