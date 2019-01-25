Bird's eye view of new £35m UCLan building

New drone photography showing the progress of the University of Central Lancashire’s £35 million Engineering Innovation Centre (EIC) has been released.

The images give a bird’s eye view of the building, part of UCLan’s £200m masterplan to transform the higher education facility and the area around it.

The EIC is expected to make a big part in producing locally trained graduates in areas including aerospace, mechanical and energy technologies and engineering.

Staff, students, and companies within the region will have access to top of the range equipment including flight simulators, Formula One cars and specialist electronic labs.

UCLan’s chief operating officer Michael Ahern said: “These latest images clearly show the rapid progress being made to complete this much-anticipated facility.

“It will be fantastic for Preston to be home to such a modern, innovative building which will be a real hive of activity.

“Beyond being a world-class teaching and research facility, it’s going to be a real asset to the city and the people of Preston, as well as Lancashire and the North West as a whole.”

Identified as a signature project within Lancashire’s Strategic Economic Plan, the EIC has secured £10.5 million via the Lancashire Enterprise Partnerships’ Growth Deal with the Government. The new facility has also received £5.8 million from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and £5 million from HEFCE’s STEM Capital Fund.

Designed by internationally renowned architects SimpsonHaugh, Manchester-based BAM Construction is scheduled to complete the building during the Spring.