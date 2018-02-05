Search

Birds Eye advert axed over water safety fears

Beckie Ramsay with images of Dylan
Beckie Ramsay with images of Dylan

An advert featuring Captain Birds Eye jumping into the sea with his grandson has been pulled after pressure from a Chorley campaigner whose son died swimming in open water.

In the clip, which has been live for about a month, a narrator says: “Captain Birds Eye loves the simple things, like jumping into cold water on a hot day with his grandson.”

The duo are then shown plunging into the water from their boat.

But Beckie Ramsay, whose 13-year-old son died in 2011 swimming in reservoir in Whittle-le-Woods, has been campaigning and educating people for the last six years against doing just that.

She said: “For the last six years I have been teaching kids not to jump into cold water on a hot day because that is a way to get cold water shock and lose your life.

“I saw the end of the ad a couple of weeks ago, I didn’t believe what I’d heard the first time but then I saw it again.”

Beckie’s son Dylan had died after swimming in open water on a warm, sunny day. After about 20 minutes he began to struggle, despite being a strong swimmer.

Losing him led Beckie to launch a water safety campaign Doing It For Dylan. She was determined to make sure that other young people knew the dangers.

After appealing on social media, bosses at the firm arranged a phone conversation with her. She said: “It was really positive and immediately they said ‘we are pulling it’."