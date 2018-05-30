Blackpool beach donkeys get MOT from Chorley vet

Beach donkeys have had their annual MOT to ensure they are fit and healthy for the summer season.

Vets from Gillivervet in Anderton, near Chorley, carried out health checks on 40 beach donkeys who are as much part of the seaside holiday as ice cream and candy floss.

Vet John Gilliver from Gillivervet examines Popeye the beach donkey

The Blackpool donkeys will thrill children during the summer holidays by giving rides along the sand at the seaside resort.

Vet John Gilliver and his team from the equine veterinary practice carried out the health checks at South Central car park in Blackpool to ensure the donkeys are happy and healthy.

Mr Gilliver said: “The health and welfare of the donkeys are a key priority and we ensure that they are fit, healthy and happy before they begin the summer season. They are wonderful animals and I have a huge admiration for donkeys.”

As well as checking the condition of their feet, teeth and general wellbeing, the donkeys were wormed and vaccinated and their backs checked to make sure their tack isn’t rubbing or causing discomfort. The checks were carried out in association with Blackpool Council, which provides licences for the donkeys operating on the beach.

Licensing officer Ryan Ratcliffe said: “All beach donkeys have an annual MOT before the summer season so we are confident they are in the best of health for taking young children for rides. Gillivervet have been really helpful in doing the health checks.”