Blackpool Grand Theatre's first Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club of 2019

The Grand Theatre’s first Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club of 2019 brings four stand-up acts to the stage tomorrow night.

Professional comedians Daliso Chaponda, Mike Newall, Simon Wozniak and Damion Larkin are on the bill for the event.

Chaponda, from Malawi, started his career in Canada but made a name for himself in the UK when he impressed the judges on the 11th series of Britain’s Got Talent.

He will perform alongside Newall, an up and coming comic from Manchester, Nottingham Comedy Festival Act of the Year 2016 Wozniak and improv specialist Larkin.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets cost £18.

Call the box office on 01253 290 190 or visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.

