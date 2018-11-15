Blackpool's Grand Theatre offers a spine-chilling ‘contemporary reimagining’ of Bram Stoker’s Dracula

One of the most iconic novels written, Bram Stoker’s Dracula has taken up residence at the Grand Theatre this week.

The ‘contemporary reimagining’ of the classic tale is terrifying audiences at the Church Street theatre until Saturday, as part of a UK tour following a world premiere in September.

Produced by the Touring Consortium Theatre, the show is described as ‘sexy, dark and thrilling’.

A spokesman said: “A monumental, genre defining classic that is known the world over. Dracula remains the father of all vampire tales. This brand-new stage adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic tale of obsession and horror is brought to opulent and irresistible life in a contemporary interpretation that includes all the definitive characters.

“Ben Hart’s incredible illusion design will create an atmosphere of spine-chilling fear as audiences are shaken to their very core.

“Completely re-imagined by an exciting creative team, discover the story that started them all. In Transylvania, enter the castle of Count Dracula and his three brides. The Count, who feeds on the elixir of young blood to look youthful, will take you on a deliciously evil ride as he pursues his victims and encounters Jonathan Harker, Professor Van Helsing and Dr Seward along the way.

“Emotionally fulfilling, utterly terrifying, spellbindingly addictive, will this Dracula ever die?”