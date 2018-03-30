Blackpool two-nighter for master of the one-liner

Master of the one-liner, Tim Vine is back on tour, telling lots of silly new jokes, showing off new homemade props, singing some new daft ditties.

And he will be stopping off at Blackpool’s Opera House for a two-night stand.

Among the subjects coming under Tim’s microscope will be pixie football, ice cream and nibble feeders.

Tim sold out the entire run of this new show at the Edinburgh Festival, where he had previously won the award for Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe in 2010 and 2014, as well as runner-up spots in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Fresh from his success on BBC Radio 4 with The Tim Vine Chat Show, which has just finished its second series, and on BBC One with the very silly Tim Vine Travels Through Time, Tim is arriving with his bags packed with gags.

Since winning the Perrier Newcomer award at the Fringe back in 1995, the former world record holder for most jokes told in an hour has gone on to perform numerous sell-out tours and festivals in the UK and beyond.

On the back of these shows he has released five stand up DVDs including Punslinger, Jokeamotive and Tim Timinee Tim Timinee Tim Tim To You.

His vast wealth of material has been preserved in books such as The Biggest Ever Tim Vine Joke Book and The Tim Vine Bumper Book Of Silliness.

Besides stand-up, Vine has had acting success with Not Going Out, The Sketch Show and Blandings on television.

He wrote, directed and performed in the feature film Fearmoth which is premiered at the Brighton Film Festival in November 2017.

He also presented gameshows like Whittle, Fluke and Don’t Blow The Inheritance, was a finalist in Let’s Dance For Comic Relief 2013, and won Sport Relief’s Let’s Play Darts.

He is the younger brother of television and radio presenter Jeremy Vine.

Tim will be performing at the Opera House on June 6 and 7.

Providing support is the legendary comedy magician John Archer.