Blind adventurer Miles Hilton-Barber wows people at the Galloway's annual AGM conference

More than 100 people gathered at Leyland Civic Centre to hear from charity leaders and inspirational speakers at Galloway’s AGM and conference.



Blind adventurer, Miles Hilton-Barber, chairman of the RNIB Ellie Southwood, South Ribble MP Seema Kennedy together with Galloway’s own team delivered a series of presentations.

Motivational speaker Miles Hilton-Barber, who lost his sight in his twenties following a diagnosis of Retinitis Pigmentosa, challenged himself to extreme endurance events across all seven continents including mountaineering, desert and polar ultra-marathons. He said: “I was very privileged to have been able to speak here. I think Galloway’s is one of the most forward thinking charities dealing with visual impairment in the UK.”

Chairman Simon Booth

Read more: How the Lancashire community has supported Galloway's Society for the Blind



Galloway’s CEO, Stuart Clayton, called for greater collaboration across the sight loss sector which he said would enable charities to provide more support to visually impaired people. Chairman of the RNIB, Ellie Southwood said: “I was delighted to be able to meet staff and volunteers and hear about their exciting plans for the future. I’m looking forward to Galloway’s and the RNIB continuing their work together for the benefit of all.”

Read more: Member of historic Booth family to become chairman of Galloway's Society for the Blind

Simon Booth, chairman of Galloway’s, said: “I thank everyone for their hard work and support which makes such a big difference.”