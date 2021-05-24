Body found near Entwistle Reservoir after search for missing pensioner

Police say the body is believed to be that of missing Bolton man Arnold Harrison, 78, who had been missing from home since Sunday morning (May 23).

A police spokesman said: "We would just like to update you regarding our search for missing 78-year-old Arnold Harrison.

"Officers have this morning sadly found a body at Calder Brook, Entwistle.

"Although no formal identification has taken place, we believe the deceased male is Mr Harrison.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly sad time. Thank you to everybody who shared our witness appeal."

Prior to this morning's tragic discovery, police said officers were becoming 'increasingly concerned' for Mr Harrison's welfare and had launched a public appeal to help find him.

Fire crews, mountain rescue teams and dogs units had joined officers in their search around Entwistle, where the 78-year-old's body was recovered this morning.

Mr Harrison was last seen in the Turton area, north of Bolton, at around 10.30am on Sunday (May 23). He is described as 6ft tall, bald and of a slim build. Pic: Lancashire Police

