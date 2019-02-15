Bolton Wanderers player Jason Lowe signs as new ambassador for Derian House in Chorley

Professional footballer Jason Lowe has become ambassador for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Jason, who plays midfield for Bolton Wanderers, is the latest signing for the Chorley-based charity.

Derian House ambassador, Bolton Wanderers footballer Jason Lowe with chief exec David Robinson

He visited the hospice to meet the children and young people and officially kick-off his ambassadorship, which will see him using his platform to raise the profile of the charity which offers respite and end-of-life care to children from across the North West.

Read more: Derian House 25th anniversary: The Voice singer Kiki DeVille announced as new patron



Jason will focus on the charity’s Derian on Holiday project, which in 2019 will give almost 1,000 people in its care a free holiday at Ribby Hall village to help them create memories to last a lifetime.

Dad-of-two Jason, who was born in Leigh, said: “I was one of a group of players who visited the hospice just before Christmas to deliver some presents to bring a smile to the children’s faces. Visiting a place like Derian puts your own life into perspective and I felt honoured to be asked to be an ambassador.

“I’ll be focussing on the Derian on Holiday project because as a family man myself I know that holidays are so important. It’s where a lot of special memories are made and during times when it’s not going so great you can look back at holidays and they perk you up a little bit.”

The league-leading project is the only one of its this kind in the UK and helps families enjoy time away together from the stresses and strains of everyday life, to just be a family.

David Robinson, chief executive of Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have Jason on board. Not only does his high profile as a professional footballer mean we can tell more people about our good work, as a local lad he really cares about making a difference here in his community.”

Derian House Children’s Hospice provides respite and end-of-life care for 350 families from across Lancashire and South Cumbria.

It needs to raise £4m every year to do this. With less than 10 per cent of these costs coming from statutory funding, it relies on the generous support of the community.