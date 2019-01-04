BREAKING NEWS: Fire breaks out at new Manchester restaurant

Fire cre3ws in Manchester were this evening fighting a blaze at the city’s newest high-class restaurant.

The fire broke out at the new The Ivy restaurant in Manchester in the city’s Spinningfields development shortly after 5pm today.

It is thought the fire in the three-storey building on Hardman Square in the city centre started from a patio heater on an outdoor terrace.

The fire is believed to have started on the top floor,

Fire crews are tackling the blaze, with posts on social media showing flames on the roof of the building.

A fire brigade spokesman said: “Four pumps and an aerial appliance are currently in attendance. The fire is located on the top storey of the restaurant.”

The restaurant, which opened in November, is operated by Caprice Holdings Ltd, which runs London’s famous The Ivy.