Brindle Farm girl Doris turns 103

Doris Cooney enjoyed a small tipple of sherry as she celebrated her 103rd birthday.

Family and friends gathered at Cuerden Grange Nursing Home, where she has been a resident for three years.

Doris grew up on Silcock Farm, in Brindle, with her parents, two sisters and a brother. On leaving school at 14, she trained as a shorthand typist and worked a solicitor’s firm.

She met her husband, Denis, who worked for the dairies in Oswaldtwistle, while he was collecting milk from the farm. They were married for 50 years and moved to Hoghton.

They had two children, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Her daughter, Jean Cooper, said: “She has always been very active. All her life she has enjoyed walking, gardening and the occasional glass of sherry. She is very fashion conscious and people used to think she was a model.

“It is absolutely marvellous she has reached 103. Although her siblings are no longer with us, they lived to a great age, as did her mother.”

Doris Schostag, activities co-ordinator at Cuerden Grange Nursing Home, in Bamber Bridge, said: “Doris has been with us a while and I was delighted to organise a party for her.

“She likes to play dominoes and quite often wins. She also likes puzzles and darts.”