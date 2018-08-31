Brookside actress invites cyclists to take on ride from Waterloo to Preston for Alzheimer’s Research UK

A former Brookside actress is drumming up support for a bike ride from Waterloo to Preston and back to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK.



Paula Muldoon, who played Diana Corkhill in the Channel Four soap, has organised the 62-mile Braveheart Cycle on Saturday September 22 in memory of her dad Michael who died from a rare form of dementia - frontotemporal dementia (FTD) - in 2012, aged 64.

The 48-year-old has been a supporter of the UK’s leading dementia research charity since 2011 and has raised £43,000 through her annual Braveheart Cycle rides and exercise marathons.

She’s hoping this year’s event will bring the total to £50,000.

Paula, who lives in Waterloo and is a fitness instructor, said: “This ride will be particularly poignant as this year my dad would have turned 70.

“The only reason I’m a fitness instructor is because of my dad – I owe him my career. Before he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, he was a real entrepreneur. He set up and ran several gyms across the country.

“Having witnessed my dad and others living with dementia, it’s the most heartbreaking of conditions. It’s like losing the person you love twice.

“I’m so pleased to continue his legacy by encouraging people to keep fit and I’m using those skills to raise money for a charity which is very close to my heart.”

Cyclists will meet at the Crosby Lakeside Adventure Centre in Waterloo at 8am, leaving promptly at 8.15am.

The group will ride along the promenade, through Hightown and through the connecting path to Formby. They will then ride through the woods through Formby Golf Club to the coast road. The ride will continue on to Southport and Preston, stopping for lunch at Ego at The Fox, before cycling back.

The route will be mainly off-road apart from a short stretch through Formby. The route passes by three train stations which gives people an option to choose the length of cycle that suits them.

The cost is £35 per adult and £20 for under 16s. £12 will be used to provide food at the halfway mark, with the remaining going to the charity. Cyclists are also encouraged to get sponsorship for the event.

Paula, who was made a Champion of Alzheimer’s Research UK in 2014 in recognition of her fund-raising efforts, said: “The event is open to anyone who would like a fun but challenging day out, while at the same time raising some money for a good cause. It’s such a great experience to be able to do something worthwhile, while improving your health.

“We go at the speed of the slowest cyclist and leave no one behind.

“Past rides have been incredible and have created memories for life as well as forging new friendships.”

To sign up for the cycle ride or for more information email Paula at paula@corefit.org.uk

To sponsor Paula go to http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paula-muldoon