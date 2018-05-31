Buckshaw Retirement Village celebrates its 10th anniversary

An award-winning retirement village in Chorley has celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Jenny King, Karen Morgan and Jessica Nelson

Buckshaw Retirement Village, part of Hull-based Hica Group, celebrated the 10-year milestone by inviting staff, residents and families past and present to attend a party in The Grange, assisted living facility.

While sharing their stories and memories of the village, everyone enjoyed a carvery-style lunch and entertainment from The Singing Kettle. Prizes were also given to the person with the best vintage outfit.

Lisa Barnes, regional director for the Hica Group, said: “It has been great to host a party for all those who have played a key part in Buckshaw’s history over the last 10 years. The party wasn’t just a celebration of being open for 10 years, but a reflection of all the hard work that’s gone in to making that possible. From dedicated staff, past and present, who have worked tirelessly to deliver an excellent standard of care, to residents who live or have lived in our facilities, right down to the families who have supported us.”

Penni Brown, chief executive of the Hica Group said: “Buckshaw village offers a high level standard of care to meet the needs of the various residents we support. It also has some of the best dementia-friendly facilities, including the cinema, pub and pet shop. It is fantastic to see so many people coming together to support and celebrate Buckshaw and its history.”

Michelle Mayson with Celia Jackson, Eileen Roscoe and Doreen Ball

Muriel and Eric Swann who moved in 10 years ago

Pat Williams Pam Forester and Doreen Holt