Buckshaw Village girl climbed Ben Nevis for Down's Syndrome Association

A schoolgirl and her grandmother climbed up Ben Nevis to raise funds for a charity which supports a family friend.

Megan Marginson, 14, of Buckshaw Village, was joined by Lynda Marginson in hiking 1,345m in aid of Downs Syndrome Association.

Their efforts raised £1,300.

Lynda, 55, who lives in York, said: “We wanted to challenge ourselves and raise money for something that means something to us.

“We have a family friend whose little boy, Noah Baldwin, three, has Downs Syndrome and so thought we would raise money for Downs Syndrome Association.

“I think Megan was amazing in climbing with me.”

Megan, who attends Balshaws High School, said: “I wanted to do this for fun.

“The climb was hard and very hot. I don’t think I will do it again. I didn’t do any training - I just went for it.

“I am pleased we have raised so much money.”

To make a donation, visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lyndaandmegan