A good year for Chorley IT firm

ROQ, the Chorley-based strategic software testing solution provider, is celebrating an outstanding year.

In August the firm was delighted to achieve Investors in People (IIP) Gold accreditation.

And it has also won a Best Companies accreditation.

The IIP award came as part of ROQ’s first attempt at accreditation, so to achieve Gold is a real accomplishment for the Lancashire firm.

Paul Devoy, Head of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate ROQ. Investors in People accreditation is the sign of a great employer, an outperforming place to work and a clear commitment to success.”

Earlier this month, ROQ was awarded a Best Companies 2 Star accreditation which represents an ‘outstanding’ commitment to workplace engagement. ROQ’s outstanding success is a result of its approach to people management and its commitment to employee happiness.

Commentating on the firm’s achievements, Mark Bargh Co-Founder and Director of ROQ said, “As a service provider we believe that great results stem from having happy employees.

“Our ‘Employee Promise’ underpins everything that we do at ROQ and this has been a driving factor in our accreditations.

“Our people are at the heart of everything – they make the difference to our clients every single day.”

He added: “We look forward to continuing to provide a rewarding, inspiring and enjoyable work environment that supports both career development and personal growth.”

ROQ is based at the Chorley Business and Technology Centre in Euxton and work with major organisations such as Unilever, Deloitte and the NHS to deliver large scale and global programmes through high-functioning, high-quality software applications.