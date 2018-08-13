A new 'super crossing' is coming to Chorley town centre as new spaces are added to the Friday Street car park

A new ‘super crossing’ will be created across the by-pass in Chorley town centre to make it easier for visitors to get to the shops from the new Friday Street car park.

Work is underway to construct the extra level on Friday Street and the next step will be to improve the route into the town centre for pedestrians.

A similar style of crossing used elsewhere

Work on the crossing will start next Monday (August 20) with it finished in time for the car park improvements ahead of the Christmas shopping period.

In the meantime it means the whole of the Friday Street car park is closed while more of the steelwork goes up, with spaces re-opened as and when it is safe to do so over the coming weeks.

Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said: “We’re making really good progress with all the car park work and we know it’s important that when we have all the extra spaces on Friday Street we make it as easy as possible for people to access the shops.

“If you walk from the main shopping areas it is only a minute or two to walk to Friday Street but as you are crossing the by-pass and going under the railway line it seems a lot further.

“The crossing will make it quicker for people to get across as they won’t have to wait as long at the lights and we’re also going to improve the route under the bridge to make it more attractive.

“That coupled with the fact the new parking spaces will be wider than standard bays it will make Friday Street a popular place to park and when the extension is built the shopping area will be even closer.”

The work will mean people will cross the road in one go, rather than the current split crossing over the bypass, and the pavements will be wider and the carriageway a bit narrower to make it more pedestrian-friendly.

It will coincide with the construction of the Market Walk extension, which is due to start in October following the news that M&S had signed up to the scheme.

“We appreciate people’s patience while all the work has been taking place but the good news the town centre has been really busy during this period and people can see Chorley town centre is open for business,” said Coun Bradley.

“We are looking to open some of the new spaces on Friday Street in October with the car park fully re-opening and crossing works completed in November in time for the Christmas shopping period.

“We are also on track to have the extended car park off Cleveland Street, adjacent to Gala Bingo, open in the coming weeks, which will all add much-needed spaces ahead of work starting on the extension.”