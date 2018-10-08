All sold out! Former Man City FA Cup finalist Nicky Reid tries his hand at brewing beer

An FA Cup finalist with Manchester City turned pub landlord has had a go at brewing his own beer – much to the delight of ale hungry customers.

Nicky Reid, landlord at The Masons Arms, has taken his first attempt at brewing his own ale, some 14 months after first taking over the popular pub in Harpers Lane, Chorley.

Nick Reid from the Masons Arms in Chorley has already sold out of his first home brewed beer, Masons Pale Ale (Photos: Johnston Press)

And the four per cent tipple, called MPA – or Masons Pale Ale – has proven to be ever so popular, with the barrel running dry less than one week after being fitted to the pump.

“I thought it tasted really nice and the customers obviously agree with it all selling out,” Nicky said.

“I’ve been running the pub for 14 months now and I always wanted a little brewery in the pub.”

Nicky made 217 appearances for Manchester City between 1977 and 1987 – including in the 1981 FA Cup Final – as well as for Blackburn Rovers 174 times.

With his playing days behind him his focus is now on turning the Masons Arms into a traditional Real Ale pub and bringing exciting plans to the traditional watering hole.

And after the initial brewing success, the 57-year-old is looking to make it a permanent fixture – and one that customers can take an interest in too.

He explained: “We have been refurbishing the pub as we go along, everything is a work in progress.

“I’m hoping to dedicate one of the rooms downstairs to a brewery in the pub for everyone to see how the ale is brought along and to the pumps.”

His plan is to have at least one home-brewed ale on tap at all times.

Mick Clark from the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Lancashire said: “We are very proud of Nicky and his achievements in such a short time – and we’re sure he’s going to go from strength to strength.

“It’s really good for the town, him, and of course for the drinkers.”

To make the ale look the real deal, Nicky’s partner Cherly Folan designed a pump clip that fits in seamlessly besides the more established ales on offer. My partner Chaz wanted to make it look the part so she made that,” Nicky explained.

“I think it looks professional and like any other pump clamp on the bar.”

For now, MPA is set to make a return, but Nicky explained that it will take a little time, saying: "I think it will be another week before another batch is ready!”