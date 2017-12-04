Amy finds a creative way to prove herself to others

As a young woman working in a hair salon, Amy Bamber was told she wouldn’t mount to much.

But she set up her own salon – Amy’s Creative Hair – at the age of 21 and now she is celebrating her fifth year in business.

Amy Bamber with nail technician Heather Wootton

The salon specialises in creative cutting, styling, male grooming, colouring and wedding hair.

She says: “I feel really proud to have had my salon for five years. It is a big achievement.

“It has been a real learning curve but I believe moving out of my family home at 18 and having to manage my own money has helped me to keep on top of my finances and look after my business.”

The 26-year-old began her career at Jon Sedman, in Leyland, when she was just 15 years old.

Amy's Creative Hair, Preston Road, Farington.

After learning the trade there for three years, she moved onto other salons in the area.

But after feeling she was being put down all the time, she decided to show her nay-sayers what she was really made of and set up her own salon in Farington.

She says: “I found it quite hard working in salons as people didn’t take me seriously.

“My dad’s friend owned a unit in Preston Road and the current tenants were moving out. He suggested I should rent it out and set up my own salon.

“I was working part time in a salon and had no real ties so I thought I would give it a go.

“I could afford the rent and as the space was previously a hair salon, it was already kitted out.

“I have now managed to sustain a business for five years and I have taken on another member of staff, Heather Wootton, who does nails, facials and waxing.

“People didn’t think I would last, but I have shown them.

“Things happen for a reason and you learn a lot along the way.”

The former St Mary’s High School pupil thrives off being around her clients, who have become her friends.

She adds: “I am a real people person.

“To me, it is not like being at work.

“I am good at knowing what suits people and I have a good eye for detail, which helps me give the clients what they want.”

When Amy started her salon, it was just her, but after two-and-a-half years she employed Heather.

Amy adds: “For the first couple of years it was just me.

“For nine months staff from Salon 7, down the road, moved into the unit as they had a fire and needed somewhere to operate.

“After that I got used to having more staff around me so I began looking for another person.

“It took me a while as I wanted the right fit for the salon.

“Heather was one of my clients and so I got to know her quite well. I know she was right for the job, so I offered her the opportunity and she jumped at the chance.

“I am hoping to expand even more and take more people on in time.”